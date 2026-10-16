Moody (knee) is progressing toward a potential return between December and January after rupturing his left patellar tendon in March, Anthony Slater of ESPN reports.

Moody has been limited to individual court work, but team sources indicate he's ahead of Jimmy Butler (knee) in the rehabilitation process and is expected to return before the veteran forward. The 24-year-old still has several recovery checkpoints to complete, and Golden State has not established an official timetable. His eventual return would help replenish a Warriors wing rotation that will open the season without both Moody and Butler.