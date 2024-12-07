Moody won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering a knee injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He finishes the game with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a rebound across seven minutes off the bench.

Moody wasn't making a significant impact off the bench, but losing him for an extended stretch will hurt the Warriors' depth off the bench. Moody's next chance to play will come in the rematch against the Timberwolves on Sunday, though further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury.