Warriors' Nate Williams: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Williams will get the starting nod for just the second time this season, pushing Malevy Leons to the bench. During his lone start of the season in a loss to the Spurs on April 1, Williams recorded 18 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 47 minutes.
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