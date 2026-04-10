Williams finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.

After sitting out the prior three games, Williams stepped back into the starting five and tied Brandin Podziemski for the team lead in scoring. Williams has scored at least 17 points with multiple made three-pointers all for times this season he's played more than 20 minutes, and with the Warriors focused on getting their stars healthy for the Play-In Tournament, the fourth-year guard could see big workloads again during the final two games of the regular season.