Warriors' Nick Boyd: Posts double-double at SL

Boyd recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 91-85 loss to the Kings at the California Classic Summer League.

Boyd bounced back with an impressive all-around performance, finishing just three rebounds shy of a triple-double while leading the Warriors Blue in both rebounds and assists. After struggling in his Summer League debut by shooting just 2-for-10 from the field, he responded with a much more efficient outing in his second appearance. Boyd entered Summer League on an Exhibit 10 contract, but performances like this could help strengthen his case for a more substantial opportunity.