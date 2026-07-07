Warriors' Nick Boyd: Another solid SL outing

Boyd logged 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound in 25 minutes during Monday's 100-79 California Classic Summer League loss to the Nets.

Boyd continued his strong play at Summer League Monday, leading the team in assists and matching a team high in steals. Over his last two games at the California Classic, Boyd averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest. Boyd entered Summer League on an Exhibit 10 contract, so his strong performance could help him find a more substantial opportunity.