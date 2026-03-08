Warriors' Seth Curry: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (back) is probable for Monday's game in Utah.
Curry is on track to be available for Monday's game, but considering he hasn't played since Dec. 4, he'll likely have some heavy restrictions in his first game back. Check back for official word on his status closer to Monday's tip.
