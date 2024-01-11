Jackson-Davis recorded 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 141-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson-Davis moved back to the bench Wednesday after starting in Golden State's previous contest, but the adjustment didn't hurt his production. In fact, the big man's 19 points established a career-high mark, and he reached that total on a very efficient 9-for-11 shooting line from the field. The struggling Warriors could us a spark right now, and it wouldn't be surprising if coach Steve Kerr continues to give Jackson-Davis more opportunity, as he's been thriving of late with averages of 15.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.7 blocks over his past three games.