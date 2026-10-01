Richard took part in 5-on-5 work with the third team at Warriors camp Thursday, Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This updates doesn't come as much of a shock, as Richard could find himself near the back end of the team's rotation if the Warriors can stay healthy this season. He put together a decent rookie campaign a year ago, averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 69 appearances while Golden State was forced to navigate without Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton down the stretch.