Warriors' Will Richard: Scores in double figures Tuesday

Richard finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 106-85 loss to Golden State.

Richard finally reached double figures in scoring Tuesday, though he also committed a game-high five turnovers. The 23-year-old wasn't overly productive in his first season in the NBA. However, in his 21 regular-season starts, he averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.3 steals over 24.4 minutes. Richard will need to earn minutes with the Warriors during the 2026-27 campaign, with his clearest path to playing time likely coming if several players on the roster suffer injuries.