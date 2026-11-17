Richard tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two steals across 23 minutes in Monday's 115-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Richard was one of several Golden State players who struggled to find their shooting touch, although his two steals provided some defensive value. The second-year guard has an opportunity to earn additional minutes while Stephen Curry (oblique) remains sidelined, but Monday's 23-minute outing suggests he isn't guaranteed a particularly prominent role. His perimeter shooting and defensive contributions offer some potential in deeper formats, though he'll need to improve his efficiency to make the most of the available opportunities.