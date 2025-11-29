Johnson recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across six minutes during Friday's 119-86 loss to the Pacers.

Johnson appeared for the first time in the past five games, bringing his total number of garbage time appearances to nine. Despite the fact that Washington clearly has nothing to play for, it doesn't appear as though Johnson is high on the priority list. He is a name to watch as the season progresses, but for now, he can be safely ignored in all redraft formats.