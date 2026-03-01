The Mavericks recalled Johnson from the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.

Johnson joined the Legends for Saturday's 112-105 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he tallied 27 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes. Over six appearances with the parent club, the second-year guard has averaged 4.2 points in 10.8 minutes per contest. He logged 34 minutes in Friday's loss to Memphis and may continue seeing significant minutes with Naji Marshall (finger) and P.J. Washington (ankle) expected to join Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines.