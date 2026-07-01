Mavericks' AJ Johnson: Heading to Memphis

The Grizzlies are trading Santi Aldama to the Mavericks for Johnson, a protected 2030 first-round pick and two future second-round picks Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After dealing Ja Morant away earlier this week, Memphis is continuing its rebuild efforts. Johnson, who was part of last year's Anthony Davis trade to the Wizards, will have a chance at a fresh start with a young Grizzlies club but does have plenty of competition for playing time on the wing. Last regular season, the 2024 first-rounder averaged only 9.5 minutes per game over 48 appearances for Dallas and Washington.