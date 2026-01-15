Sarr has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Clippers after being assessed a second technical foul, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sarr was issued a second technical before halftime and was ejected. The young center played 13 minutes before departing, logging four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks. His absence will leave more minutes for Marvin Bagley and Tristan Vukcevic. Sarr should be back in action for Friday's game against Sacramento.