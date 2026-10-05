Sarr (foot) is expected to begin contact work soon after undergoing surgery this offseason, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Sarr is nearing the next step in his recovery from surgery he underwent in mid-June to repair a fractured right foot. The Wizards planned to hold the big man out of contact drills during the first week of training camp, but he's expected to begin full-contact work soon. Sarr remains on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, though his availability for preseason action remains unclear.