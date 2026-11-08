Sarr tallied 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt), 14 rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's 114-75 loss to the Thunder.

Sarr has endured a slow start to the season, but at least he recorded his first double-double of the season in this matchup. His scoring has been trending in the right direction as well with six double-digit efforts in his last seven appearances, but overall, Sarr is averaging just 10.6 points and 7.1 boards per game, a notable downgrade in scoring compared to the 16.3 points per game he averaged in 2025-26. His perimeter shooting was a major weakness as well -- he missed eight of nine three-point attempts and is shooting just 20.7 percent from beyond the arc this season.