Sarr notched 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Hawks.

Sarr returned to action after missing Monday's game against Orlando due to left knee soreness and came within one rebound of a double-double. The young center made his presence felt defensively with three combined steals and blocks despite playing just 22 minutes. His relatively modest workload is worth monitoring, but his ability to contribute defensive statistics continues to bolster his fantasy value.