Sarr's shooting woes continued Thursday, as he finished just 1-of-6 from the floor for six points over 28 minutes in an exhibition win over the Kings.

Sarr has been ice-cold in Las Vegas, converting just 19.1 percent of his shot attempts through his first four games at Summer League. His first, and only, bucket didn't come until the closing minute of the first half, and he then proceeded to chuck up another three donuts after halftime. On the plus side, he added 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while he was out there, so while his offense is certainly a work in progress, he has been able to show he can steadily provide the defensive stats.