site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-anthony-gill-questionable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Anthony Gill: Questionable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gill (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
Gill remains day-to-day with his hand injury. He managed to play through it Saturday against the Nets, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read