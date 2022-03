Gill contributed nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 win over Golden State.

Gill stepped up and knocked down looks off the bench Sunday. He's now logged back-to-back games with 20-plus minutes played for the first this season. Gill is averaging 3.6 points per game on a 64.0/61.1/75.7 percent shooting slash across 37 appearances.