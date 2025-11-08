McCollum racked up 25 points (8-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 148-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

McCollum responded nicely Friday after finishing with only eight total points in his previous two games. He found his rhythm from beyond the arc, setting season highs in made triples and points. This was certainly a step in the right direction for McCollum, but his production outside of the scoring column has been disappointing so far this year.