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Hawks' CJ McCollum: Questionable for Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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McCollum (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami.
The Hawks are considering holding out McCollum for their final regular-season game, which would result in more opportunities for Gabe Vincent and Keaton Wallace. Check back for official confirmation on McCollum's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.