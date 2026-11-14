McCollum closed Friday's 125-117 overtime loss to the Bulls with 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes.

McCollum's move to a reserve role hasn't eliminated his scoring responsibilities, and Atlanta still relies on his shot creation when the second unit needs offense. The veteran played nearly 32 minutes Friday, reinforcing that his bench designation doesn't necessarily translate into limited opportunities. His numbers have been pretty consistent overall. He's averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game off the bench, compared to 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a starter.