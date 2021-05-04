Mathews (coach's decision) didn't play during Monday's win over the Pacers.
This was Mathews' second straight absence after playing in 55 straight games. The second-year guard out of Lipscomb is currently averaging 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 57 games played.
More News
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Gets hot from deep•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Returns to bench role•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Starting for Beal•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Coming off bench•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Shoots efficiently in loss•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Posting steady three-point numbers•