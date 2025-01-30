Champagnie logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 loss to the Raptors.

The fourth-year wing has struggled to produce with the second unit this season, managing just 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent from behind the arc as a bench player. Contrarily, he's averaging 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep as a starter. So, while it's pretty clear he needs volume and opportunity to be at all relevant for fantasy purposes, he was able to break that barrier Sunday with his highest scoring game as a member of the second unit this season. He'll look to build off the performance Thursday against the Lakers.