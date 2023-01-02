Kuzma amassed 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and 11 assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 win over the Bucks.

Kuzma cobbled together just the second triple-double of his career in the win, although came up short in terms of peripheral production. While this was a great night on the surface, he failed to record any defensive stats, while shooting just 5-of-16 from the field and missing his only free throw. This is certainly not out of character for Kuzma who typically gets by on his scoring and rebounding alone. He remains a must-roster player but managers should just be aware of his fantasy flaws.