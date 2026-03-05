Wizards' Leaky Black: Moved into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.
It's the first time that Black will start this season, and he'll be in the lineup alongside Trae Young, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Julian Reese. In his last outing against the Magic on Tuesday, Black finished with eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two three-pointers over 31 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Leaky Black: Removed from injury report•
-
Wizards' Leaky Black: Sitting Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Wizards' Leaky Black: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Wizards' Leaky Black: Gets two-way deal with Washington•
-
Leaky Black: Cut loose by Wizards•
-
Wizards' Leaky Black: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Wizards•