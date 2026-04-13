Black notched zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over nine minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

After beginning the season with the G League's Capital City Go-Go, Black signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wizards ahead of the All-Star break. The 26-year-old swingman averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes per tilt across 15 games this season, and he'll be a candidate to open next season with the G League.