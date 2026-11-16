Black supplied 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 29 minutes off the bench before fouling out of Sunday's 125-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 27-year-old forward very nearly recorded his first career double-double, as he took advantage of the absences of De'Andre Hunter (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle). Black has found himself taking on a significant role in the Kings' frontcourt in November, averaging 23.7 minutes, 6.4 points, 4.1 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.9 steals, 1.7 assists and 0.6 blocks over seven games (one start).