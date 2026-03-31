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Wizards' Leaky Black: Inactive Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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Black (two-way) won't play Monday against the Lakers.
Black will be held out of Monday's contest as the Wizards aim to preserve the number of games remaining on his two-way deal. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against Philadelphia.