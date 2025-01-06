Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Brogdon was inserted into the Wizards' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Sunday, but he was forced to leave due to a right foot injury. He'll be held out of Tuesday's contest and is in danger of missing the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jared Butler played 20 minutes off the Sunday, and he and Johnny Davis should see increased minutes off the bench Tuesday due to Brogdon's injury.