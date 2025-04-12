Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Brogdon will end up missing the final 28 games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain. The 32-year-old guard out of Virginia appeared in only 24 regular-season games (13 starts) for the Wizards, averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-worst 28.6 percent from three-point range. Brogdon enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should garner interest from teams looking to add a veteran guard to its rotation.

More News