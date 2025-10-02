Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Muted performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brogdon finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block across 12 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.
Brogdon's preseason debut with his new squad didn't go as well as he may have planned, despite only playing limited minutes off the bench. The veteran guard checked a few boxes during his short time on the floor, but questions still surround what role he'll play in New York if he makes the final roster as expected.
