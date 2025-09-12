The Knicks signed Brogdon (ankle) to a one-year contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brogdon is on the move yet again, with the veteran point guard set to play for a sixth team during his NBA career. The 31-year-old journeyman has bounced around the league quite a bit over the last few years. He started his professional career with the Bucks and has since played for the Pacers, Celtics, Trail Blazers and Wizards. It is uncertain what his role will be in New York, as he joins a crowded backcourt that includes Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet. Brogdon played in 24 regular-season games with Washington during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.