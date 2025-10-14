Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Quiet in starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brogdon logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason loss to Washington.
Brogdon drew a start Monday with the Knicks sitting their usual starters. Brogdon has made four preseason appearances so far, and the results have left a lot to be desired with averages of 4.3 points ,2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13.0 minutes on 29.4 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting Monday•
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Muted performance in win•
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Expected to make final roster•
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Signs deal with New York•
-
Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon: Inks deal with New York•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Not playing Sunday•