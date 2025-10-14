Brogdon logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason loss to Washington.

Brogdon drew a start Monday with the Knicks sitting their usual starters. Brogdon has made four preseason appearances so far, and the results have left a lot to be desired with averages of 4.3 points ,2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13.0 minutes on 29.4 percent shooting from the field.