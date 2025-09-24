Brogdon is expected to play a "key bench role" for the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brogdon signed an Exhibit 9 contract with New York on Sept. 16, which was surprising, considering he'll have to earn a spot on the team's roster. However, Charania makes it clear what the team's intentions are with the veteran guard, as he might already have that spot wrapped up. Landry Shamet is also in the same situation in New York.