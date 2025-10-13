Brogdon will start Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

With the Knicks resting their usual starters, Brogdon will start alongside Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Pacome Dadiet and Guerschon Yabusele. Brogdon is currently on the team via a training camp deal, but he's expected to make the Opening Night roster.