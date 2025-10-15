Brogdon announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania notes that Brogdon was set to make New York's final roster. However, the veteran guard has chosen to move on to the next chapter of his life, and the Knicks officially waived him Thursday night. Brogdon was the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year with the Bucks and the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year with the Celtics. He'll wrap up his nine-year NBA career with averages of 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per game through 463 regular-season contests.