Baldwin (knee) won't play in Tuesday's exhibition against Australia's Cairns Taipans of the NBL, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Baldwin's injury is considered minor, but the Wizards are being cautious with him during preseason action. Baldwin's next chance to suit up is Thursday's preseason matchup with Charlotte.
