Johnson supplied three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to Cleveland.

Johnson had missed Washington's previous seven games with a left hip flexor strain prior to Friday night, and he showed signs of rust in his return to the hardwood. Friday marked his lowest scoring total of the 2025-26 season, and he didn't contribute much elsewhere. Still, the Texas product didn't appear to be on any kind of minutes limit, and he should continue to see chances to contribute, particularly from beyond the arc.