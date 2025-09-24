Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Riley (thumb) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

The Illinois product played in only two games during the Summer League due to his thumb issue, averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Riley will have a chance to crack the rotation right away with Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) on the shelf to open the season.