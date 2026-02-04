Riley ended Tuesday's 132-101 loss to the Knicks with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, Riley actually wound up leading the Wizards in scoring during Tuesday's lopsided affair. If Washington decides to move Khris Middleton's expiring contract prior to Thursday's trade deadline, the door to more playing time could open for Riley. The rookie first-rounder has shown glimpses of his potential across his last seven outings, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.7 percent from downtown.