Wizards' Will Riley: Lined up for bench role

Riley has more competition for playing time with the Wizards in 2026-27.

Riley will suit up for a new-look Washington squad this year, one that doesn't closely resemble the 2025-26 late-season bunch nearly at all. All of Trae Young (quad), Anthony Davis (finger), AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) weren't part of the team's lineup to close last season but are set to make up the starting five for 2026-27, likely leaving Riley to contend with Khris Middleton and Bilal Coulibaly for minutes in the second unit.