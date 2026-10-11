Riley notched 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 preseason win over the Pistons in overtime.

Riley didn't deliver his most efficient performance from the field. However, he got to the charity stripe often and didn't miss an attempt en route to a team-high-tying 15 points. The second-year forward also led the second unit in assists. Riley figures to compete with Khris Middleton (rest) and Justin Champagnie for playing time off the bench to begin the regular season.