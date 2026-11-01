Washington exercised the third-year team option on Riley on Sunday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Riley, the 21st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 blocks in 21.1 minutes over 78 regular-season appearances. After playing in 74 contests (18 starts) in 2025-26, Riley has fallen out of the rotation in 2026-27, playing just 2.8 mpg. Still, the Wizards like his potential for development as depth on the wing behind AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly.