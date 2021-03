Simpson tallied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists during Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Simpson hasn't reached double figures offensively in now five straight games but picked up the slack with many statistical contributions elsewhere in 27 minutes. The Michigan product is posting 9.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds with the Blue this year.