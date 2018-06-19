2018 Outlook: Andre Williams

2018 fantasy player outlook for Andre Williams, RB, FA

Andre Williams is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team as a reserve running back this year. He played sparingly with the Chargers in 2017 and missed the final three games of the season because of a wrist injury. He's not expected to return to the Chargers in 2018, and it's doubtful he will make a significant Fantasy impact wherever he signs. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

