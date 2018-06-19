2018 Outlook: Dylan Cantrell

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dylan Cantrell, WR, Chargers

The Chargers selected rookie receiver Dylan Cantrell in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Texas Tech, and he will compete for a roster spot as a reserve receiver for Los Angeles. The Chargers have a crowded receiving corps with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, and it's doubtful Cantrell will make much of an impact in 2018. He just had 71 catches for 816 yards and seven touchdowns at Texas Tech, but he's a big target at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He could eventually prove to be a valuable member of the Chargers' passing attack, but he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Cantrell is just worth a late-round flier in deep dynasty formats.

