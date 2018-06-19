2018 Outlook: Eric Decker

2018 fantasy player outlook for Eric Decker, WR, FA

As of this writing, Eric Decker is on the lookout for a new team. It's unlikely he ever regains his form or production from his days in Denver, so keep him off your Fantasy roster

